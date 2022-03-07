TikTok, American Express suspend operations in Russia

NEW YORK, USA (AFP) — Social media giant TikTok announced Sunday it is suspending the posting of all video content from Russia in order to keep its employees safe and comply with the country's new “fake news” regulations.

“In light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend live-streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said in a Twitter message, adding that its in-app messaging service will not be affected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a Bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for what is deemed fake news about the Russian army, as Moscow pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

Also, US credit card and payments giant American Express said Sunday it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow's “unjustified” attack on Ukraine, the latest financial services blow to Russia over its invasion.

“In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement, noting that American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATM money machines in Russia.

“We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus,” it added.