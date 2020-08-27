TikTok CEO resigns

US pressure to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell has caused its CEO, Kevin Mayer to resign.

In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed.”

His resignation follows President Donald Trump’s order to ban TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells its U.S. operations to an American company within 90 days.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” he said in the letter. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

He will be temporarily replaced by TikTok’s U.S. general manager, Vanessa Pappas.

Incredibly proud and humbled to take the role of interim head of TikTok. Our community and our team who work so hard to enable this product continue to inspire me. It's truly amazing what we've accomplished in 2 years, I have no doubt what we can accomplish in this next chapter!— Vanessa Pappas (@v_ness) August 27, 2020

Pappas previously worked at Google’s YouTube, and has been TikTok’s most visible defender against the Trump actions this summer.