TikTok challenge nearly kills 9-year-old

Another TikTok challenge almost

The mother of the child detailed the harrowing ordeal in a Facebook group called Borestone Parents.

“It was explained to me that the damage these magnets can cause could be so extreme that he might not pull through,” Carolann McGeoch said in a post describing the alarming incident involving her son, Jack.

She said she first realized something was wrong after Jack started vomiting and experiencing extreme abdominal pain at their home in Stirling, Scotland, on Sept. 7. He was taken to the hospital and an x-ray revealed that something was “blocking his bowel”.

It was later discovered that the obstructions were in fact magnets, and Jack admitted to swallowing them. His distraught mother claimed that her son had inadvertently ingested them while attempting a TikTok challenge. Videos have swirled on the app in which kids feign having a pierced tongue by placing round Magneto balls on the tops and bottoms of their lickers.

She said her son had to undergo a four-hour operation and that the small intestine and 12 inches of his large intestine were removed. And was told that her son might not make it due to the damage caused by the magnets sticking together through the intestinal wall.

“Through floods of tears I then had to sign my permission to the operation and to acknowledging that ‘anything could happen,’ ” she recalled.

Luckily five days after surgery, her “funny, outgoing and healthy” son is unable to walk unaided and has been relegated to a liquid diet.