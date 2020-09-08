TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users who share them

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users who share themTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users that keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform.
The video was originally live-streamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.
It didn’t give more details about the video but news reports say it has been circulating on TikTok since Sunday and shows a man shooting himself with a gun.
It’s the latest example of the ongoing struggle by big tech companies to police their platforms for harmful content amid increasing pressure from regulators.
“Our systems, together with our moderation teams, have been detecting and blocking these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” TikTok said in a statement.
“We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips,” the company said, adding it appreciated users who reported the content.
