Tinder and Grindr among dating apps blocked in Pakistan

Tinder and Grindr among dating apps blocked in PakistanWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
If you’re
living in Pakistan and searching for the love of your life, you might have to
try the more traditional routes as five dating apps have been blocked in the
country.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a notice to companies recently, telling them to remove dating services and moderate live streaming content on their apps. The block came after the companies didn’t respond in time.
This means that people in Pakistan no longer have access to apps like Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.
It is understood that the apps were blocked on the grounds that they contain “immoral and indecent content.”
All is not lost, however, as the telecoms watchdog said it might ‘reconsider’ the block if certain changes are made.
In July, the authorities also threatened to block TikTok over immoral and vulgar content. TikTok removed the indecent content, but in a meeting with the app’s management last week, they were told that more needed to be done to prevent ‘unlawful material’ from being accessed by people in Pakistan.
