Tips to get better mobile battery life

Few things more annoying than a dead smartphone. You can’t get anything done, and you temporarily lose your “always connected” status. It may even be more severe than merely missing out on Instagram updates. A dead phone may mean you can’t reach anyone in case of an emergency.

Here are a few tips to keep your phone going longer.

Turn down the brightness

You don’t need all 600+ nits to view a picture. High display brightness will bring you to the red zone before long. Try reducing the screen brightness.

Also, automatic brightness, though helpful, can often push brightness levels higher than average when exposed to bright light. Try setting your screen to a fixed brightness level that’s bright enough for you to see, but not too bright to drain the battery.

Reduce Screen timeout

Keeping your screen on for long periods when idle is a bad idea. There is a set time a smartphone screen stays fully lit when unused, before shutting off to save battery.

Most smartphones have a 1-minute window set by default. However, you can benefit from better battery life by reducing this time to 30 or even 15 seconds. Sometimes, you may have to set the time to as much as 5 minutes if you’re actively using the phone, but be prepared for a heated device and a massive dip in battery life.

Don’t fully charge and discharge your battery

One of the biggest prevailing myths is that you must fully deplete your battery before charging it again. This is NOT the case with newer lithium-ion cells. Keeping your battery between 30 and 80 per cent is ideal for your batteries.

By keeping your battery between about 30 and 80 per cent, you’ll also preserve battery health.

Your battery will degrade as it ages. In two years, you may notice that you have to charge more often. Besides, your phone’s battery doesn’t like to sit at 100 per cent for long. It damages the unit over time. It’s just like nibbling small bits of food even when stuffed full of food. Don’t leave your phone plugged charging for long periods.

Avoid extreme temperatures

Your smartphone battery doesn’t like to be hot. High heat depletes battery cells, so they aren’t able to hold as much charge. Charging causes your battery to heat up. Now imagine charging your battery in a hot environment or leaving your battery charging for longer than necessary. That may cause irreparable damage to your battery. Leaving your phone in your steaming car won’t do any good.

Alternatively, your battery will perform worse in colder environments. But there’s good news – the effect is temporary. As soon as your battery temperature returns to normal, performance will improve.

Turn of Syncing

Syncing allows all your emails and other push notifications to appear the moment they’re received. However, this drains your battery. When syncing is on, your phone continually communicates with different servers, asking “Is there anything new?”

Instead, you can manually check your email and other apps for new items, or set your device to fetch the information at a slower rate (iOS devices). This will give you better battery life.

Shut off Wi-Fi & Bluetooth when not in use

Having your phone continually blast Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals will surely reduce battery life. Turn off these functions when not in use or you’ll be walking around with a paperweight before long.

Close or put background apps to sleep

No, your calculator app doesn’t need to run in the background all the time. Background apps (programmes you’re not currently using) still drain battery for their functions. If you have many apps running in the background, prepare to charge your device more frequently. Consider putting some apps to sleep or closing them when they’re not in use. Your battery will thank you.

This is not an exhaustive list of tips. There are more to consider. However, the above tips will help you save battery life each day and preserve battery health over time.