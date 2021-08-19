Tissue Messi used to wipe tears on sale for $1 million

Tissue Messi used to wipe tears on sale for $1 millionThursday, August 19, 2021
|
Lionel Messi getting a
The tissue that the football legend used to wipe away his tears is up for sale, and for $1 million dollars, it could be yours.
You know what they say BUZZ Fam, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”.
Complete Sports, reports that an unnamed man was sitting in the front row of the press conference and somehow managed to pick up the tissue that Messi had discarded after drying his eyes.
He then uploaded the frankly, gross piece of memorabilia to the international e-commerce website Meikeduo.
The seller justified the price for the item because it apparently contains Messi “genetic material”. And so the potential buyer could use it to “clone” another footballer like the 34-year-old.
