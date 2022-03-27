PHOTO: TO DANNY WITH MUCH LOVE

Honoree R Danny Williams (left) beams with pride beside a portrait of him yesterday, after it was presented by Jamaica College Principal Wayne Robinson. The gift of the portrait followed the dedication of a building in his honour at the all-boys' institution, now named the R Danny Williams building. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

