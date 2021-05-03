To St Vincent from the women who pray

Monday, May 03, 2021

A 10-member strong women's prayer group, headed by Jamaicans in Canada who seek help for people in dire straits, have collected emergency supplies and cash for donation to needy people in St Vincent which has been hit by the devastating La Soufriere volcano.

