Tobago confirms first case of COVID-19

Tobago has recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Tobago Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine on Monday (March 23).

The individual, who is a resident of Trinidad, arrived on Tobago on an international flight on March 18. Immediately after his arrival, he was screened by the Port Health Authorities at the ANR International Airport and sent into quarantine for a planned total of 14 days.

Five days later, he started showing symptoms and was admitted to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

As per established protocols, he will be transferred to Trinidad for further treatment. The Tobago Division of Health also confirmed that a total of 62 nationals returned to the island from several international destinations and are currently under quarantine. They are reportedly in good health and have not exhibited any flu-like symptoms. Two of them (including the one that tested positive) were taken to the hospital by health officials.

Tobago’s first case of COVID-19 brings the total for Trinidad and Tobago to 52.

The twin-island republic recently saw a marked spike in numbers after the Ministry of Health confirmed over the weekend that 40 of the 68 nationals who recently returned to Trinidad tested positive after being stranded on a cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the virus.