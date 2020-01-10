Tobago featured on National Geographic Traveller UK

The beauty and allure of Tobago was on full display for the world. The island was recently featured in a series of articles in the National Geographic Traveller.

The National Geographic Traveller is one of the most widely read magazines in the world. It visited the island twice in 2019 to experience and capture elements of Tobago’s food, culture, adventure and local encounters. And the amazing nature, pristine coastline and other landmarks on the island.

The iconic magazine’s coverage plays a major role in driving the island’s campaign to demonstrate to the world its natural authenticity and pristine landscape.

Nat Geo producer Thomas Winward said Tobago exotic environment was exciting to explore. “Tobago is unique in that it feels relatively untouched by the rest of the world. There is an authenticity to it which other destinations lack. This makes it an incredible place to explore and an important place to protect so that future generations can enjoy its natural beauty just as much as we have,” he said.

The articles were also included videos and photos were featured on a content hub on the National Geographic Traveller’s website.

TTobago Tourism Agency has been working rigorously to create a larger global footprint for the destination, since its inception in 2017.

“As part of the rebranding of destination Tobago, it is integral to create content aligned with our core pillars that illustrate Tobago as the unspoilt, untouched and undiscovered Caribbean island where one can explore the extraordinary,” ’s CEO Louis Lewis said during their visit.