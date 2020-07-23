Tobago, Grenada placed under tropical storm watch

Tobago

and Grenada are under a tropical storm watch due to the impending threat of

Gonzalo.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) made the announcement a short while ago, indicating that tropical storm force winds are expected to reach the locations within the next 48 hours.

At present, based on its size and trajectory, Gonzalo will not directly impact Trinidad, the TTMS said.

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms are still expected to affect Trinidad given the environment created around the system.

The system was initially projected to become a hurricane today but saw its development hampered by a Saharan dust plume.

That notwithstanding, Gonzalo will likely be the first hurricane of the season, which began June 1, by Friday night.

A hurricane watch was previously issued for Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines where up to seven inches of rain is possible, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It is also monitoring a second system after a tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico today. The NHC expects it will strengthen and become a tropical storm Hanna.