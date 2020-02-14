Tobago records highest increase in visitor arrivals in nine years

Tobago’s tourism industry is experiencing a

momentous breakthrough as the destination recorded the highest increase in

international stayover arrivals to the island in nine years.

At the end of December 2019, 19,542 visitors who arrived on the island stayed overnight. An 8.2 percent increase over 2018.

Furthermore, 2020 arrival figures for Tobago already indicate a continued upward trajectory in stayover arrivals for the island.

At the end of January, there were 2,805 stay over arrivals, compared to 2,303 last years.

Speaking on the recent milestone, CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL), Louis Lewis, said, “The rebranding of Destination Tobago as Tobago Beyond: unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered, as well as a new Go To Market strategy unveiled by the Agency in 2018, was the catalyst for positive performance in Tobago’s tourism sector.

“The renewed brand identity has proven to resonate well with trade partners and consumers alike in Tobago’s source markets and complemented TTAL’s award-winning marketing campaign crafted to create positive impressions of the destination and convert those impressions to bookings. These successes were only made possible through collaboration with the island’s stakeholders.”

The performance of the Canadian market last year was a significant factor in the overall growth recorded.

Canada was identified by the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited as one of the new growth markets for destination Tobago in 2017 when the organisation was established.

By December 2018, TTAL successfully negotiated direct airlift from Canada to Tobago for the first time in the island’s history, engaging leisure carrier Sunwing Airlines which was responsible for the majority of Canadian visitors to Tobago in 2019.