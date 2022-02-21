Toddler's heart condition pushes dad's inventing spirit

GIFTED with the talent to conceptualise, design and create several items from a young age, 47-year-old Clarendon native Clifton Granston is eager to make his name globally as inventorso as to be able to generate the money needed to provide the medical attention his four-year-old daughter needs to address a life-threatening heart problem.

From his humble abode in New Longsville which he uses as a lab,Granston sat with the Jamaica Observer to discuss some of his inventions which he has already already patented. These include an electric bath which heats water as well as his hopes of seeing his daughter get better.

“When she was just a few months old I returned from overseas and, if it wasn't for me, she would have died. When I came home I told her mother that the child was not breathing right. She was saying that all was fine but from I looked at the baby's stomach, you knew she wasn't.

“I told her to take her to the doctor. While she was there, a doctor saw how she was breathing... The doctor had to explain that something was definitely wrong with the baby. The doctor said the baby's chest sounded like holes were in her heart and asked why the baby never got taken care of when she was at the hospital after birth, but they had said she was all right,” shared Granston.

“That doctor said it looked bad that I could look at the baby and know she was sick and the doctors at the hospital didn't realise. She ended up at Mandeville Regional Hospital for two weeks and then they sent her to Bustamante [Hospital for Children] where she did a surgery to patch the hole in her heart, but she is still sick,” added Granston.

He said the four-year-old needs a pacemaker and, “all this inventing that I am doing is to help her in the future”.

Granston was quick to demonstrate how his hot bath works and said he has no limits in terms of a target market as the invention will work well in homes, hospitals and places that care for the elderly.

“If someone is sick and can't move to the bathroom to bathe or even [for] a baby,they can have some hot water right at their bedside to use. This product is very convenient and customers will not have to think too much about light bill because once the water is covered it stays hot for three hours,” said Granston.

Another of his already patented inventions is a bead that does not require the use of elastic bands for it to stay in a person's hair.

“All of this I am doing is for my daughter. She is still on medication and one of the medication is $5,000 – and that is the cheapest one. Every 15 days I have to go down to Denbigh and if they don't have everything, I have to go to the Bustamante hospital.”

At the moment he is seeking to attract the attention of trustworthy investors to propel his inventions to the world.

However, he said he is wary of robbers disguised as investors, having been ripped off by a businessman a few years ago.

“I've been inventing stuff for a while but I haven't been around the right people to help me. At one point I thought I was going in the right direction because a Chinese man ask me to design some stuff for him,but he ripped me off. I did 200 designs of slippers for him and when I brought them to him, he took them and I couldn't hear anything from him,” Granston shared.

His inventions have already generated attention in New Longsville and other communities in Clarendon.

“People around me already love the prototypes and when I take them to the May Pen Market, especially the bath, people flood the place just to see it. Some were even asking if I had more because they would love to use it in their homes,” he said.

“My wish is to get these products out but I don't have the money to really invest in myself certain way, so I'm trying to see if I can get someone to just give me that chance. Even if someone wants me to work for their company, it doesn't matter. I just want to have the opportunity to invent things because I have good talent and I can design anything.

“Me never do anything like this in school but me just know that me can do these things. From long time, if like [for instance] any appliance in my house stop work, I use to just pull it down, fix some things and it start work again. It's the same thing with cars,” declared Granston.

He vouched for the safety of his inventions and shared that he is currently creating a unique fan. When he is finished with it, he expressed confidence that Jamaicans will be compelled to use the invention and throw away the ones they currently use.

While not disclosing what will be unique about his fans Granston said after applying minor finishing touches his next step will be to have this design patented.

— Jason Cross and Akera Davis