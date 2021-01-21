Tokyo Olympics organisers consider making it TV-only event

It’s either the Tokyo Olympics take place this year, or it doesn’t happen at all. That’s the pronouncement coming from its organisers.

In fact, according to Sportmail, they are even considering eliminating spectators all-together and making it a TV-only event. They are to come to a decision in March.

The Olympics is slated to begin in July.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said organisers have to be “more flexible” especially since coronavirus cases continue to rise in Japan.

And the IOC’s most senior member, Dick Pound, said “spectators are not a must”.

“If the Olympics cannot be held this summer, they will be cancelled altogether rather than postponed again,” he said. “It’s either 2021 or nothing.”

“Nobody can guarantee the Olympics will open on July 23. But I think there’s a very, very, good chance that they can and that they will,” he added.

“They’re not going to cancel unless there’s a consensus among the government, health authorities and the IOC that it would be too dangerous.”