Tokyo Olympics will still go ahead despite coronavirus threat

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics are still planning to go ahead with the games, despite the coronavirus outbreak in nearby China.

A number of sporting events have moved or cancelled due to the outbreak which has killed more than 1,350 people and infected tens of thousands more in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix, due to take place in April, has been postponed, while athletics, golf and football have also been impacted.

The 2020 Olympic games is slated to begin in July this year.

And Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori is not changing plans.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, he said: “I want to again state clearly that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered.”

John Coates, from the International Olympic Committee, added: “Of course we have unexpected issues to deal with, for example the coronavirus outbreak is one event.

“We are looking forward to hearing today from the Japanese government, the TMG (Tokyo Metropolitan Government) and your own organisation on the work that you are doing in collaboration with the World Health Organisation… to ensure that all of the athletes, and all of the people who come to Japan for the games are not going to be affected, and that all the necessary precautions are being taken.”