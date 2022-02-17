Toll traffic recovers

TRANSJAMAICAN Highway (TJH) Limited has reversed its 2020 losses, owing to toll road traffic volume recovering strongly, now ahead of pre-pandemic level.

So strong was traffic volume at TJH, operators of Jamaica's toll roads, that the company has returned to profitability posting net profit for 2021 of US$4 million. This was a turnaround from the net loss of US$1.9 million reported in 2020.

This increase in profitability was mainly the result of increased revenue, a reduction in finance costs, offset by increased operating expenses. TJH Managing Director Ivan Anderson, in his report on the company's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, disclosed that during the quarter traffic volume was slightly ahead of 2019 by approximately 1.7 per cent.

During the 12 months of 2021, traffic volume improved by 11 per cent compared to 2020.

According to Anderson, “despite the COVID restrictions this fourth quarter was the third straight quarter of profitability. Net profit for this quarter (December 2021) amounted to US$2.2 million. These results were achieved despite the partial closure of schools, 'work from home' orders for the public sector and the continuing curfews.”

The TJH boss boasted that all of the company's financial obligations continued to be met and that it continues to maintain significant reserve balances. Anderson emphasised that traffic volumes on the toll roads continue to be directly correlated with the pandemic and the associated restrictions referring to the big drop in volume last August.

However, since then the numbers recovered towards the end of September 2021 with the gradual reduction of the COVID cases and the easing of restrictions. Turning to revenues, TJH saw a 20 per cent rise in the December 2021 quarter to US$15.3 million, compared US$12.7 million for 2020.

Anderson pointed out that the relaxation of the measures implemented during the quarter to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus contributed to this increase. Revenue for the entire year came out at US$52.8 million compared to US$45.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 16 per cent.

Operating expenses went up

Operating expenses for the year went up by US$3.1 to US$34.1 million due to higher insurance, operator's fee and other professional fees in addition to a higher charge last year for the amortization of the intangible assets. Finance costs comprising mainly of interest on the long-term loans went down by US$1.8 million to end the year at US$15.3 million compared with US$17.1 million for 2020.

This 11 per cent decrease was due the savings realised from the debt restructuring, which saw TJH's existing loans being repaid and secured notes being issued at a lower rate of interest during the first quarter of last year.