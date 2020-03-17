Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots after 20 yearsTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
Tom Brady has confirmed he will leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday after playing for the franchise since being drafted by the team in 2000.
The 42-year-old quarterback revealed on Instagram that once his contract has expired, he will be leaving Gillette Stadium after six Super Bowl titles.
“It is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” the said.
After news broke about Brady’s impending departure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the two teams leading the race to sign the superstar quarterbacks.
Despite reports of the Patriots offering the four time Super Bowl MVP big money, Brady had opted to restructure his contract last summer and under the terms his deal lapsed this week.
Brady tweets this message addressing the Patriots franchise:
Brady will arguably go down as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. The superstar is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL MVP.
