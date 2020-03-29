Tommy Lee’s daughter recovering at home after being shot

The six-year-old daughter of prominent dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is recovering at home after being shot in Montego Bay, St James last week.

The child was shot in the arm in her community of Flanker during an attack that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy. A 22-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were also shot and injured.

Reports are that the shooting was sparked by a dispute involving men from the community.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s daughter was visited at home by members of the security forces with whom she posed for a photo.