Too close to call: Americans waiting to find out who won presidential election

Too close to call: Americans waiting to find out who won presidential electionWednesday, November 04, 2020
|
Millions of
Americans are currently waiting to see who their president will be, as votes
are still being counted following the election on Tuesday.
Donald Trump is up against Joe Biden in a very tight presidential race.
Neither of the two candidates has so far secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to be named president. So far, Biden has received 238 while Trump has 213.
Ballots are still being counted across the country, but most people are now paying keen attention to Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which are the states they believe will determine who enters the White House.
When counting resumed on Wednesday, Trump questioned the validity of those votes, many of which are mail-in ballots.
“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country,” he tweeted.
His statement is not so shocking since on Tuesday night he suggested that some of the mail-in ballots should not be counted based on their arrival date.
Trump’s comments were disregarded by Biden, who insists that every vote must be counted.
“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy