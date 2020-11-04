Too close to call: Americans waiting to find out who won presidential election

Millions of

Americans are currently waiting to see who their president will be, as votes

are still being counted following the election on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is up against Joe Biden in a very tight presidential race.

Neither of the two candidates has so far secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to be named president. So far, Biden has received 238 while Trump has 213.

Ballots are still being counted across the country, but most people are now paying keen attention to Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which are the states they believe will determine who enters the White House.

When counting resumed on Wednesday, Trump questioned the validity of those votes, many of which are mail-in ballots.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country,” he tweeted.

His statement is not so shocking since on Tuesday night he suggested that some of the mail-in ballots should not be counted based on their arrival date.

Trump’s comments were disregarded by Biden, who insists that every vote must be counted.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.