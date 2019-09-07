TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Reggae Boyz swamp Antigua 6-0 in Nations League

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz defeated Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League at the Montego Bay Sports Complex Friday evening. It was the opening match in Group C of the competition.

The victory was spearheaded through a brace from Shamar Nicholson in the ninth and 51st minutes, new recruit Bobby Reid in the 31st, Brian Brown in the 67th, Leon Bailey in the 77th and Peter-Lee Vassell in the 81st.

The Reggae Boyz’ German Bundesliga player Bailey played a role in the first two goals as he headed on a goalkeeper Andre Blake’s goal kick for Nicholson to finish. Bailey then dribbled down the right flank before cutting inside the box and finding Reid, who finished.

Nicholas increased the lead when he headed in an Alvas Powell’s cross before Brown scored minutes after going on to the field. Bailey subsequently added his first goal in the Jamaican colours.

The other teams in the group are Guyana and Aruba.

The Reggae Boyz will next be in action on Monday, Sept 9 when they face Guyana at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium in Guyana.