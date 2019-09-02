Top 10 ministerial achievements of Peter Bunting

Peter Bunting has been an accomplished Member of Parliament and Government Minister. As Minister of National Security, he boasts numerous achievements, which include merging the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Island Special Constabulary Force (ISCF) to increase efficiency. He also saw to the creation of MOCA to target criminals and their facilitators.

