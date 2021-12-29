Aaron Morgan admits he is still tormented by the shooting death of his girlfriend by a policeman five months ago.

On Saturday, the pain deepened as it was the first time in 15 years that he was spending Christmas without the 35-year-old mother of his four-year-old son. Even worse, Morgan said, is that the boy has been imitating the sounds of firearm explosions and saying that the police had killed his mother.

“Mi try mi best wid him. Mi try fi love him up and tek care a him, but him miserable and cross,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer. “Mi love when him happy and feel good, but when him remember certain things, him woulda feel trauma and give likkle problem. Him deh deh when everything a happen. From dat him a mek some shout, like 'Bow, bow, bow, police kill mi modda'. Some a di time mi not even talk about it mek him hear fi it develop back inna him brain.”

On Monday, July 5, 2021, Morgan watched as his son's mother, Tashekia McLeod, a resident of Maverley in St Andrew, was shot dead after she allegedly attacked one of the cops with a knife. The police were responding to a call of physical abuse following a fight between Morgan and McLeod.

The incident occurred near Morgan's home off Molynes Road, in the vicinity of Seaward Drive in St Andrew. That fight was allegedly due to Morgan moving another woman into his house, which angered McLeod, even though she had previously told him their relationship was over.

McLeod had visited the house on the Monday, saw the woman and allegedly proceeded to attack Morgan with a knife. He ran to save his life while she chased him. The situation escalated and the police were called. While McLeod, Morgan and the new girlfriend were being transported to a police station, an altercation developed and McLeod, who had rushed towards the police armed with a knife, was shot.

She died leaving six children.

The incident was being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Yesterday, Morgan said the incident has tightened the bond between him and his son.

“Him kinda know wah happen and so him stick on pon mi. Right now mi a everything to him. It rough and tough but mi a fight it hard,” he said.

“The first Christmas without her since we met really hurt. Everytime I remember her, I feel so frustrated. Mi just wish things could change and people could come back and get back dem life. It hurt fi know seh she nah come back,” he lamented.

“When mi look and see seh mi nuh have no one around yah now, mi feel so stressed, and every time mi think 'bout har, tears come a mi eye. A country mi deh right now, dung a mi sister dem. A dem a gwaan handle the baby and a jump around. It rough because it is a headache wid mi son right now. Some a di time mi can't do nothing because of him. Mi carry him out and mek him belly full and mek him comfortable but all when him belly full and him inna him good clothes and everything, him just a haunt mi,” Morgan shared.

Next week Monday after the holidays, Morgan will return to work in Kingston and is already worried how his son, who is living with relatives in Clarendon, will react to his father leaving.

According to Morgan, “When him see mi come, him not even look pon none a mi sister dem. A just me him stick on to. When I am not around, dem do di washing, but when I am around I do everything. Mi give him all money inna him pocket fi spend and when him no nuh spend it, mi give him more same way. Mi just want him elevate and be used to certain things.”

Reflecting on the relationship he had with McLeod the distraught man said, “Everybody have somebody weh dem like, but mi a tell you seh mi love har. A she mi seh mi a go deh deh fa. Right now mi a build up a two-bedroom house wid verandah, dining hall, kitchen and bathroom.”

The house, he told the Observer, was McLeod's dream as she was adamant that she would not have returned to live with her blood relatives.

“A she mi seh mi a mek it fa. Mi reach far pon it now. A just 300 blocks left now fi cast. Mi have a son wid har and she ever a tell mi seh she nuh waan go back weh har family dem deh, so mi tell miself seh mi a go mek preparations fi har. A she mek di house did all slow down. From the first incident when she vex wid mi, mi mind just fade away fi know seh a she was mi elevation and the reason I was doing it. Mi did waan fi know seh if har pickney dem come round har, dem comfortable. If 'mumma' did a hear mi, everything woulda alright,” he said.