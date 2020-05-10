Toronto gets snow in May for the first time in over 80 years

Toronto gets snow in May for the first time in over 80 yearsSunday, May 10, 2020
|
May for our northern neighbours
usually means warmer weather and sunshine.
However, on Saturday (May 9), some Canadians and Americans in northern states, including New York and New Jersey, got a shock when temperatures dropped suddenly, and it started snowing.
Though unusual, according to Environment Canada, it isn’t completely bizarre.
Environment Canada says while snow in May is a rarity, it has occurred before, noting that it snowed on May 8 and May 9 in 1938.
The environmental agency further said that there have been other instances where snow has been seen in May, specifically May 9, 1977, and May 10, 1954, however it was not considered “measurable” as there was less than 0.1 inches of snow on the ground.
Torontonians who experienced the bizarre weather have been posting feverishly about the surprising temperatures, noting that just prior to the snowfall it had been sunny.
“I’m gonna throw ‘weather in Toronto’ into my pile of things I’ll never understand,” said one Twitter user.
“The weather is clearly bipolar- wasn’t it just sunny a while ago?” added another Twitter user.
