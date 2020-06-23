Toronto to reopen but farmers slowing down progress, says Ontario Premier

Canada’s

most populous city, Toronto, is slowly returning to normal.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford announced that come Wednesday (June 24) the province would lift more COVID-19 restrictions as Toronto and Peel region move into stage 2 of the phased reopening.

Stage two means that malls, restaurants, barbershops, hairdressing salons and other establishments will be allowed to reopen.

Speaking at his daily COVID-19 briefing, Ford revealed Windsor-Essex would not progress to stage 2 of the reopening, blaming farmers, farmworkers, and other workers for the restrictions not being lifted.

“No one wants to see every region of Ontario open more than I do, but we have to do it right,” said Ford.

Ford said farmers and other workers in the region are refusing to get tested.

“It’s frustrating to say the least,” he added.

Previously Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex were not allowed to move into stage 2 despite other sections of the province being reopened.

Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex still account for about 70 of the 161 new cases reported

However, active cases in both Toronto and Peel have been on the decline in recent weeks.