Toronto to reopen but farmers slowing down progress, says Ontario Premier

Toronto to reopen but farmers slowing down progress, says Ontario PremierTuesday, June 23, 2020
|
Canada’s
most populous city, Toronto, is slowly returning to normal.
Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford announced that come Wednesday (June 24) the province would lift more COVID-19 restrictions as Toronto and Peel region move into stage 2 of the phased reopening.
Stage two means that malls, restaurants, barbershops, hairdressing salons and other establishments will be allowed to reopen.
Speaking at his daily COVID-19 briefing, Ford revealed Windsor-Essex would not progress to stage 2 of the reopening, blaming farmers, farmworkers, and other workers for the restrictions not being lifted.
“No one wants to see every region of Ontario open more than I do, but we have to do it right,” said Ford.
Ford said farmers and other workers in the region are refusing to get tested.
“It’s frustrating to say the least,” he added.
Previously Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex were not allowed to move into stage 2 despite other sections of the province being reopened.
Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex still account for about 70 of the 161 new cases reported
However, active cases in both Toronto and Peel have been on the decline in recent weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy