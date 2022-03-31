Tortuga opens kiosk at SIA

TORTUGA International has officially opened its retail kiosk inside Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St James.

The opening signifies a culmination of a two-year project which supports the company's new thrust into international markets.

Over the last several years, Tortuga has been on a relentless pursuit of expanding its presence in various travel retail markets across the region and winning the bid at Montego Bay's SIA was a significant milestone for the company in achieving that strategic goal.

The opening also represents an increase in production and the need for additional labour as outlined by Marcus Simmonds, CEO, Tortuga International Holdings.

“The kiosk sales projections in equivalent pounds have been estimated at 100,000 pounds. This will be a volume driver for us, we are in one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean and this bodes very well for employment. Increased employment not only at the factory level, certainly at the retail level and all the operational staff that goes into supporting this venture,” Simmonds stated.

He also addressed Tortuga's apparent marketing thrust into capturing greater share in international markets with the rolling out of the kiosk.

“This represents a blueprint and a vital piece of our strategy in commanding greater share in the retail space, through expanding our footprint and reach, by rolling out kiosks in strategic airports across the Caribbean or any airport that's advantageous strategically.”

“We are also expanding the product lines; we are now different ranges of spirit cake products and that was a major shift that was undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic. We had to pivot our business to appeal to a broader range of discerning customers; manufacturing now includes cakes with whiskey, bourbon, and moonshine, this is the stage we are setting for a global presence. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, we have positioned the business to become much bigger and stronger as we recover,” Simmonds added.

In the meantime, manager, commercial business development & marketing at MBJ Airports Limited, Sharon Hislop, said the opening is a major milestone for the company.

“This is an achievement for Tortuga Holdings as the brand has always been represented in various shops in the airport, however, not by Tortuga Holdings themselves. We welcome them for continuing the journey despite the pandemic. This enhances the user experience for our passengers, they have the opportunity to access all the product lines of a Caribbean product and this is a great addition to our newly developed retail space,” said Hislop.

The kiosk alludes to Tortuga's Caribbean heritage and is specifically adapted to showcase Tortuga's interpretation of the Jamaican motif and market. The furniture units represent the brand's Jamaica-specific products­ – Tortuga Jamaican Rum Fruit Cake, Tortuga Blue Mountain Coffee Rum Cake, and the Tortuga Golden Original Rum Cake.

“Tortuga's aim with the design was to offer consumers a chance to come across an experiential visit and take home a piece of Jamaica with them,” said Senior Marketing and Business Development Manager Natalia Garcia.