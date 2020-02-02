Tottenham victorious over 10-man Manchester City

Mourinho’s Spurs defeated 10 man Manchester City 2-0 in a high-intensity match on Sunday.

City dominated the first half of the match but it remained goalless. There were controversial moments, including VAR drama and Sergio Aguero’s goal attempt that hit the post early on. Var took centre stage as Serge Aurier gave away a penalty from a delayed decision for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan. The Argentine was denied from the spot, however, as Hugo Lloris saved the penalty in the fortieth minute of play, seemingly bringing down Raheem Sterling at the ensuing rebound.

Words were exchanged between the members of the opposing sides following the play earning Oleksandr Zinchenko his first yellow card for his part in the scuffle. A VAR check then revealed the encounter between the Hotspur’s goalkeeper and Sterling made no contact and referee Mike Dean called off no penalty but also ruled it was not a dive from the Manchester City winger.

The second half of the match was no less dramatic than the first as Zinchenko was caught out in a counter-attack and picked up a second yellow reducing City to 10 men in the 60th minute. Moments after, Spur’s debutant Steven Bergwinjn had a brilliant chest down and volley the box open scoring to 1-0 nil.

Tottenham got their second goal as Heung-min-Min son’s powerful low shot took a deflection off the foot of Fernandinho and flew past Ederson in the 71st minute.

The victory for the Spurs means that they have closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just 4 points.