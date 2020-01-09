‘Tourism could take a hit due to US/Iran situation’Thursday, January 09, 2020
|
Opposition spokesman on Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeil is suggesting that touris travel could be impacted by the current situation in the Middle East.
His comments came on the heels of the United States issuing advisories to its citizens to be careful and to keep a low profile as they travel outside of its borders.
He notes that if the situation continues to escalate then persons may become apprehensive about travelling if there are further threats of conflict between Iran and the US.
