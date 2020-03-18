Tourism minister updates major airline partners on Ja’s COVID-19 efforts

Tourism minister updates major airline partners on Ja’s COVID-19 effortsWednesday, March 18, 2020
Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett on Tuesday (March 17) met via international video conference with several major airline partners to provide updates on the new travel protocols related to the coronavirus COVID-19.
The airlines include American Airlines, Delta, United, Spirit, Southwest and JetBlue, which collectively carry most of Jamaica’s flying customers.
The protocols, which were announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness Monday indicated that all travellers from countries where there is local transmission of COVID-19 will now be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days. Persons, once landed, will be required to receive the necessary information at the airport.
They will then be required to proceed to their place of abode and remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. Persons in hotels will also be required to observe the quarantine rules as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Persons will also be able to leave the island at their scheduled departure date even if it is before the 14-day period of quarantine, if they do not become ill and do not meet the case definition.
“Today, senior members of my team and I met with some of our major airline partners to go through the new protocols and how try to mitigate their impact. This meeting was necessary as strengthening our partnership with stakeholders is critical at this time as we all try to manage this pandemic,” said Minister Bartlett.
