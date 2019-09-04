Tourism ministry consolidating support for Bahamas tourism industry sector

Jamaicaâ€™s Tourism Ministry is moving to mobilise support for recovery of The Bahamas tourism sector, following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Portfolio minister Edmund Bartlett said that the Sandals Foundation is partnering on the effort to assist the sector. Activities to mobilise international support is being channelled through the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which was launched in January.

Speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Kingston Bartlett said the Government has started the process to reach out to the global tourism community. He said efforts are being made to resuscitate the Bahamian tourism resources with the help of stakeholders such as cruise lines, hotels, airlines and tour operators.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre will also be working closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Bartlett said.

He said he will be lending support to the Bahamas tourism minister at the World Tourism Organization General Assembly in Russia next week.

Bartlett stressed that climate change is real, as the proof is being presented by powerful and dangerous hurricanes such as Dorian.