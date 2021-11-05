Tourism rebound

SENIOR executives of Amadeus, a European-based global travel company that serves as a backbone for the international travel industry, on Wednesday told senior Jamaican tourism officials that the island is experiencing one of the fastest travel and tourism recoveries in the world.

Searches and demand for the destination, it said, were running 50 per cent ahead of the global average and travel agents led bookings and searches doubling the global average.

The briefing was given by Tom Starr, a vice-president, and Alex Rayner a director of Amadeus at the World Travel Market in London, England.

Amadeus' technology and solutions serves as a backbone and powers the global travel industry including airlines, airports, hotels and railways, search engines, travel agencies and tour operations.

“Jamaica has been doing the right things in the marketplace and the airlines and tour partners are responding in confidence. We also note that average room night stays are longer, and airlines are putting on more capacity to meet the demand. This is very good news for Jamaica, and in many places the news is just not good,” noted Rayner.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is leading a high-level team from the Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board in the World Travel Market, one of the largest international tourism trade shows in the world.

Bartlett is joined by chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), John Lynch; director of tourism, Donovan White; senior advisor and strategist in the tourism ministry, Delano Seiveright; and JTB regional director of the UK and Northern Europe, Elizabeth Fox.

“The ministry and the JTB have been working around the clock in line with Minister Bartlett's aggressive push to bring back our numbers and the tourism industry back on track in record time. We have maintained, even in the down times, continuous and relentless contact with our many partners to ensure that we can turn things around as quickly as possible. The work is arduous but absolutely needed and we are seeing the fruits. Nonetheless, we remain cautiously optimistic and won't take our eye off the ball,” said White.

Jamaica will this month start receiving at least 16 flights per week from the United Kingdom, bringing the island back to approximately 100 per cent airline seat capacity as the nation's tourism numbers rebound.

TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are offering non-stop flights between the UK cities of London, Manchester and Birmingham and Jamaica.

The engagements in the UK bring to an end a global markets blitz led by Bartlett and his senior officials which included Jamaica's two largest source markets, the United States and Canada, which reaped massive successes in dramatically boosting airlift to the island and reassuring stakeholders on the COVID-19-related safety of the destination.

Bartlett also led engagements in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia which, in part, will result in the opening up of tourism and investment opportunities for Jamaica.