Tourism should do more for local entertainment, culture — PM

CORAL SPRING, Trelawny — Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday suggested that, to mark Jamaica's 60th anniversary as an independent country, a training institute should be set up for players in the entertainment and culture sectors.

He made the call as part of a wider point that more needs to be done to ensure those sectors, and others, get a larger share of the benefits derived from the country's tourism industry.

“So much more work needs to be done in our 60th year to ensure that all sectors in the Jamaican economy benefit from the tourism sector. Already we know that our utility sector benefits from tourism. But agriculture can benefit much more from tourism. Manufacturing can benefit much more from tourism,” he said.

Jamaica will celebrate its 60th anniversary as an independent nation on August 6, 2022.

Players in the entertainment sector have complained bitterly that the measures put in place to curb spread of the novel coronavirus have hit their bottom line. They have also raised concern about perceived double standards in applying the rules.

While acknowledging the employment opportunities created by the tourism industry, the prime minister suggested that it should not be overly complex to “integrate in a far more strategic way, our entertainment and cultural sector into tourism”.

The training institute being mooted, he said, could be established through the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

“We need to see an institute that is going to train persons in entertainment and culture so that the offerings are not just uni-dimensional, so that local persons who are naturally talented, naturally gifted, can be exposed to a wide variety of other forms and areas of entertainment that they themselves can become professionals in,” Holness said at the official opening of the 444-suite, all-inclusive, adults-only Ocean Eden Bay by H10, the first opening of a hotel in Jamaica since the pandemic.

Antonio Fernandez, director, International Division, H10 Hotels, hailed the Government for its support and expressed the hotel group's confidence in Jamaica.

“We are especially proud to be the first hotel in Jamaica that opens after the outbreak of COVID-19 and despite the enormous uncertainty that still threatens the recovery of our business, as the rise of Omicron in the last week shows,” he said, adding that the opening ceremony is an indication of his company's “strong confidence in Jamaica as an investment-friendly country and as a successful top tourism destination”.