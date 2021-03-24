Tourism workers resensitised about health and safety protocols

MORE than 800 tourism workers have been resensitised about the COVID-19 health and safety protocols that were established for the reopening of the sector in June last year.

The protocols were developed in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive training manager at the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Ruth Harris told JIS News that, so far, 23 resensitisation sessions have been held, most of which were virtual.

“Since December last year, because the infection rate kept climbing, we wanted to confirm that the members in our industry were adhering to the protocols, so we decided to start resensitising – just remind persons as to what they are required to do to mitigate the risk,” said Harris.

The protocols cover all areas within the tourism industry, including accommodation, attractions, water sports, craft shops, shopping, cruise ports, airports, contract carriage, restaurants and bars.

Harris said more than 26,000 tourism workers were initially sensitised when the protocols were first established.

“The process we have been taking is to reach out to those persons… the entities that participated in the first sessions that we had last year, because some of them, all their workers weren't out, so we recommend to them to have just a reminder session,” she added.

She said that TPDCo will continue to host these resensitisation sessions, which though not as detailed as the first set, highlight the main points of the protocols.

“It's not a one-off. We also are reaching out to individual entities to encourage them to make their staff available for us to do these sessions. So, it's going to be continuous until we reach as many persons as possible,” said Harris.

Individuals may visit the TPDCo social media pages to get information about upcoming sessions.