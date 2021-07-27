TPDCo hosts webinar to commemorate 25th anniversary

TPDCo hosts webinar to commemorate 25th anniversaryTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
THE Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) will be hosting a 'Tourism Webinar' tomorrow, beginning at 10:00 am, to commemorate its 25th anniversary.
The webinar is open to all tourism stakeholders as well as individuals who have an interest in entering the sector.
TPDCo Corporate Communications and Community Awareness Coordinator Marline Stephenson Dalley told JIS News that the webinar is on the list of year-long celebratory activities being organised by the agency.
People are being asked to visit TPDCo social media pages for information on how to register to participate via Zoom, otherwise they can watch the live stream via the TPDCo and Jamaica Information Service (JIS) YouTube and Facebook platforms.
Stephenson Dalley said the webinar is a “response to the myriad ... questions” that are asked via the agency's email at letusknow@tpdco.org.
“Our main aim is to increase the awareness about the services that TPDCo provides,” she said
“We are going to be looking at licensing, some of the things that are required in terms of maintaining product quality, and how our Product Quality Department works with our stakeholders to achieve this,” Stephenson Dalley added.
She further said that the COVID-19 compliance certification, along with some of the agency's training programmes, will be explored.
The webinar will also feature presentations from industry partners in the areas of attractions, accommodations, and tour operations.
