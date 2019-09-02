TPDCo office now in Falmouth

In keeping with plans to continue the

development of Trelawny’s tourism product, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) now

has an office in Falmouth.

Located at 9 King Street in the town and housed in a Georgian style dwelling, the office is the perfect addition to the historic town.

It follows closely on news that the Montego Bay office was reopened and that the office in Negril had been relocated, all in a bid to enhance Jamaica’s tourism product.

This is welcomed news for the parish of Trelawny, which has seen major growth in the past few years, thanks to the development of the cruise ship pier and the development of several major hotels along the coastline.