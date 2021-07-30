TPDCo urges more tourism entities to get COVID-19 compliance certificates

AN official at Tourism Prodct Development Company (TPDCo) has called for more entities within the tourism industry to obtain COVID-19 compliance certification, which indicates that the necessary protocols are upheld and maintained.

Deanne Keating Campbell, director of product quality and training at TPDCo, said more than 1,000 COVID-19 compliance certificates have been issued to tourism entities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The response has been good and they are adhering to protocols. [For] those who are not yet on board, we are working closely with them,” she said.

“When you attain a COVD-19 compliance certificate from TPDCo it means that your entity guarantees the markets out there that you are safe, have protocols in place, you and your staff are trained and are aware of protocols, and if there is a COVID-19 case you know how to respond,” she said.

Keating Campbell said there is a COVID-19 compliance team that visits the different tourism entities to carry out assessments regarding whether or not protocols are being upheld, to earn certification.

“Whatever the entity is, you have to be compliant. But then, there is another aspect where we walk along with you to ensure the highest-quality standards. We come in with a fresh eye to point out weaknesses that may...[ obtain] and we give advice as to how to improve issues in short order, or we work along in partnership with sister agencies such as the public health departments and fire brigade to help all entities reach and maintain high standards so that they can be competitive on the global tourism market,” she said.

All entities – hotels, villas, apartments, and guest houses – have to be certified, she said, making it clear that there is no exemption.

“Once they are operating in the tourism sector they should be certified, and TPDCo monitors all entities within the tourism sector. Standards and quality will indeed set us apart from the competition and keep Jamaica where we want to be – in the number one spot,” said Keating Campbell.

— Brittny Hutchinson