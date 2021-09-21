Trade unionist eyes legal action

BUSTAMANTE Industrial Trade Union Assistant General Secretary Colin Virgo is headed to court to seek damages for what he says is a defamatory media report that he was among a group of people seen at a party held on a no-movement day at a Corporate Area hotel, and which resulted in the resignation of Floyd Green from the Cabinet.

Among the people at the party was Andrew Bellamy, councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC). He has since resigned from the board of the South East Regional Health Authority.

Bellamy, a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member, also stepped down as chairman of all committees under his leadership at KSAMC.

Gabrielle Hylton, an adviser to Green and in whose honour the party was allegedly held, also resigned from the boards of three public entities.

But on Sunday, The Gleaner newspaper reported that Virgo was also captured on video at the party, a claim he has vehemently denied.

“I was not even in the Corporate Area and I certainly was not at any party,” an obviously peeved Virgo told the Jamaica Observer.

He said he is not willing to accept any apology from any media house which reported that he was at the party.

“The damage is already done in the court of public opinion, and that is what matters. It is simple, I was not there,” declared Virgo as he said the report has resulted in him being subjected to abuse and condemnation, even from people he considers friends.

“Somebody is going to pay, and I don't care who it is. No amount that they pay can undo the damage that they have done — and this is not going to go lightly,” added Virgo.

The party was reportedly held at a top Corporate Area hotel, with partygoers enjoying bottles of Moët Champagne and other refreshments. Shouts of “No-movement day” and “Shower, Labourites”, a term used in reference to supporters of the governing JLP, were clearly heard on the video.

All the attendees appeared without face masks with the exception of an unidentified woman.