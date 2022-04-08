Trade unionist lays down the law at JUTC

General secretary of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) John Levy is adamant that the correct decision was made to dismiss the case against a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) supervisor accused of being a “serial sexual harasser”.

A disciplinary panel set up by the State-owned bus company dismissed the case on Tuesday and Levy, who represented the accused at the hearing, told the Jamaica Observer that “there is no power on Earth which can successfully overturn that decision”.

According to Levy, it is absolutely rubbish to say the supervisor, who was accused by several female employees of the JUTC of sexual harassment, was freed on a technicality.

“Even if the matter had gone through the process, they would have failed to produce a successful case. This is a matter where there was no date of the incident, there was no time of incident and that is what the investigative report spoke to,” said Levy, who argued that based on the reports that he has seen there was no 'sex scandal' at the JUTC as reported by the Observer.

“None of the reports suggested that any sexual activity took place, none whatsoever,” declared Levy, who expressed extreme disappointment that the accusers have criticised the tribunal's decision to throw out the case because the hearing was not held in the specified 21 days.

“That is a policy and procedure arrangement between the unions and the company, including the unions representing some of the persons who made the allegations. It is a procedure that has been in place for some 15 to 18 years now and there are a number of cases where that procedure has been used.

“I am very disappointed that the workers would have taken a position and gone public…because that is not how we operate,” added Levy.

Responding to claims that the investigators had requested an extension of the 21-day period in which the hearing should be held because of the number of women who had to be interviewed, Levy argued that there is no provision for this extension in the rules.

“The company's presenter conceded this point and begged the chairperson to overlook the company's policy but the chairman could not do that. If the chairperson would have done that they would be subject to review at another level and you know that industrial relations matters can end up at the Privy Council?

“I think the chair of the hearing did the right thing. You cannot overlook a signed collective agreement between the company and the union. That is something that is in writing. The same union that represents the accusers has used this particular point on many occasions. We have used it before and the company has accepted it as part of the process,” declared Levy.

He told the Observer that the issue of sexual harassment is one that needs to be clarified for the workers, managers and even union leaders.

“We don't support sexual harassment and I have had to deal with quite a number of these cases that have come up…and the problem is, most companies do not have a sexual harassment policy or a social media policy,” declared Levy as he pointed out that the accused man has been named on some social media sites and warned that the people who have named him could face legal action.

At least two of the women who claimed that they were victims of the serial abuser have also indicated that they plan to take the matter to court.

“I am going to be seeking legal representation as we were unfairly treated, we were disrespected…and we have to take action,” said one of the women who made the allegation.

According to the women, the supervisor made their lives hell because they rejected his demands for sexual favours.

“You get approached for sex and when you don't give in, him victimise you. Is like him mek him friend dem sit down in the depot and if dem even go road and do one or two trips, him call dem in and take dem bus and give you, even though fi dem duty nuh done,” alleged one former JUTC employee.