Trade Winds gifts Linstead Hospital with TruSHAKE

TRADE Winds Citrus Limited, manufacturer of the nutrition drink TruSHAKE, has donated 744 units of the shake to aid the nutritional support of hospital workers and patients of the Linstead Hospital during the Christmas season.

TruSHAKE ambassadors Megan Tapper and Fraser McConnell joined in the presentation to the hospital's Acting Chief Executive Officer Christopher Munroe on December 17.

Munroe expressed his appreciation on behalf of the health-care workers and patients of the hospital.

“Frontline health-care workers have a small window of time each day in which to eat and drink, so it is especially important for them to focus on nutrients that both satisfy their hunger and meet their nutritional needs. We are very grateful to TruSHAKE for this kind gesture that will be beneficial not only to the staff but also to the patients that need nutritional support.”

The CEO also commended TruSHAKE on acknowledging the many unsung health-care heroes that are committed to taking care of the community and doing their best to keep everyone safe.

Marketing manager of Trade Winds Citrus, Lauren Mahfood, was enthusiastic about showing support to health-care workers and recognising their efforts during these challenging times.

“TruSHAKE just celebrated its first anniversary, and we thought a donation to the Linstead Hospital would be a wonderful way to mark the occasion and show appreciation for our healthcare workers. We believe TruSHAKE is an ideal product for the hospitals to include in their offerings to assist in maintaining the health of their own team members and as an option for patients who require nutritional boosts or who are on a liquid diet.”

TruSHAKE ambassador and Olympic bronze medallist in the women's 100 metre hurdles Megan Tapper said she was delighted to have been chosen to join in the initiative.

“Frontline workers have been a pillar of strength for our country for a long time but they've become heroes during this pandemic. Risking their lives daily, showing courage in uncertain times, taking care of our loved ones with very little reward. It is for that reason that I am thrilled to be part of this initiative with TruSHAKE, giving back to those who have given so much to our country.”

Fraser McConnell, professional racing driver and TruSHAKE ambassador, was pleased that he had the opportunity to assist the hospital staff and patients at the Linstead Hospital. “It is a great opportunity to give back to our health-care workers. TruSHAKE is packed with vital nutrients that the body needs especially for those recovering from an illness or for those who do not get the opportunity to eat on time,” he said.