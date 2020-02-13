Traffic changes coming for Hagley Park and Constant Spring roads

The National Works Agency (NWA) is now moving to implement traffic changes and restrictions as part of the Hagley Park Road and Constant Spring Road improvements.

One such change is the restriction of left and right turn movements from Hagley Park Road onto Keesing Avenue, which will now only accommodate oneway traffic.

The changes are intended to improve the movement of traffic in and around the Corporate Area. Manager of Communication and Customer Services for the NWA, Stephen Shaw explains that Keesing Avenue will now allow two lanes of traffic travelling towards Hagley Park Road and markings and signs have already been implemented reflecting this change.

Persons wishing to access Keesing Avenue can do so from the direction of Waltham Park Road. Similar changes will be implemented along Elspeth Avenue in coming weeks, Shaw advised.

He adds that movement from Central Avenue onto Constant Spring Road will also be restricted, and while it will remain a two-way corridor, traffic will only be able to access the roadway from Constant Spring Road. Motorists travelling along Central Avenue to access Constant Spring Road will be able to do so via West Avenue.