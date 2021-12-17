Traffic changes in Port Antonio

Traffic changes in Port AntonioFriday, December 17, 2021
|
EFFECTIVE today, a section of Sommers Town Road in Port Antonio, Portland, will be converted to a one-way corridor, accommodating traffic moving in a southerly direction from Bridge Street towards Norman Lane.
This is a seasonal traffic change sanctioned by the National Works Agency (NWA) in the township to ease the congestion anticipated with the onset of Christmas.
The change will remain in force until Sunday, January 2, 2022. The one-way will operate 24-hours each day, including on weekends.
Motorists wishing to travel north into Port Antonio from the direction of Breastworks should make the right onto East Palm Avenue then onto Smatt Road and Allan Avenue. During the period, access to all remaining roadways off Sommers Town Road will be unrestricted up to the point of Norman Lane.
Motorists are advised to observe the instructions of posted directional signs.
