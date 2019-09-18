Traffic cops on corruption charge offered bail

Three traffic

cops who alleged solicited money from a motorist who committed a road traffic

violation have been offered bail.

The officers were charged on Tuesday (Sept 17) and each were subsequently offered $200,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Constable Kevon Fairclough was charged with corruptly soliciting and accepting money to do an act in the performance of his duty while Constable Junior Reid and Constable Sadiki Williamson were charged for accepting money to do an act in the performance of their duty.

They were ordered by the court to surrender their travel documents.

The three were arrested on Sunday, September 08 following allegations that they solicited $6000 from the motorist.

All three have been placed on suspension.