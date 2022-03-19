Tragedy gives birth to child vehicle safety initiative

DISTRICT Constable Derrick Peart admits that he was tormented to the point of sleeplessness after learning that four-year-old Jordain Clarke had died in a locked car in Rollington Town, Kingston, last month.

Peart, therefore, decided that he had to do something to prevent a repeat of that kind of tragedy. On Thursday, with the backing of the East Kingston police's Community Safety and Security Branch, to which Peart is assigned, the Jamaica Constabulary Force launched a child vehicle safety initiative that will teach small children what to do if they are locked inside a motor vehicle.

“Whenever I remembered what happened to the last child who died, I became so emotional and I couldn't sleep. I cried. About one or two o'clock one morning I called my supervisor, Sergeant L Witter, and couldn't get him. I called a female corporal and couldn't get her and then I eventually got my sergeant,” Peart explained during the launch at Alpha Infant School in Kingston.

“I made the proposal for the initiative and he said it was a good thing. I told him that we have to do it. I told him that we can't allow this to happen to anyone else. We had to reach out to the children because we love them,” he said.

His colleagues supported the initiative.

Corporal Anissa Currie expressed regret that it had not been developed before the incident in February, which followed a similar one in January when a one-year-old girl died in St Elizabeth after her father, in error, left her in his car.

“Where the last child died is quite close to where District Constable Peart resides. When he reached out with the idea we all agreed it was a good one and we saw where we could make a difference. If we can save one more child from dying in that fashion, we would have achieved our goal,” said Currie.

Corporal Demerce Sooman wants the programme to be adopted islandwide.

“Let us save a child. We expect that the message of children vehicle safety will spread right throughout the entire Jamaica and the world. We are depending on the media and every person to be ambassadors. It has no limits. We only expect it to be bigger and better going forward,” Sooman said.

“This is the first stage, where we are going to have to engage the parents and the teachers. At the school now the ancillary staff has a role to play as well as the security officer. It is the responsibility of who is at school to ensure no lives are lost. There is also teacher responsibility; you should have good record-keeping. There is no way you should take it for granted that everyone is here or not here,” Sooman added.