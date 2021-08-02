Transgender athlete out of Olympics

Transgender athlete out of OlympicsMonday, August 02, 2021
|
Laurel Hubbard
Hubbard failed to lift 120kg and had two failed efforts at 125kg in the snatch, ending her quest at Olympic glory.
Nonetheless, Hubbard said she’s grateful to have made it to the games, and thanked everyone for their support.
“But one of the things for which I am profoundly grateful is that the supporters in New Zealand have given me so much and have been beyond astonishing,” she said. “I’d like to thank the New Zealand Olympic Committee – they have supported me through what have been quite difficult times.
And although her competing at the Games has been marred by controversy, it’s an experience she’s proud of.
“I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy but they have been just so wonderful and I’m so grateful to them,” she said.
“I know that from a sporting perspective I haven’t really hit the standards that I put upon myself and perhaps the standards that my country has expected of me
