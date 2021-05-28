PHOTO: TransJamaican resurfaces sections of Portmore toll road

Friday, May 28, 2021

TransJamaican Highway Ltd (TJH),developers of the east-west leg of Highway2000, is undertaking road resurfacing work onsections of the Portmore leg of the east-westhighway. Here workmen resurface a sectionof the heavily-used road last Saturday. TJH saysit will continue to make Jamaica's best roads evenbetter and establish a safe, efficient network of toll highwaysto stimulate economic expansion and development in Jamaica. (Photo: Collin Reid)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT