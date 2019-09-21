Transparency International to release corruption survey for Latin America, Caribbean on Monday

Transparency International to release corruption survey for Latin America, Caribbean on MondaySaturday, September 21, 2019
Transparency International will release theGlobal Corruption Barometer (GCB) for Latin America and the Caribbean, on Monday, September 23.
The GCB is the largest, most detailed survey of citizens’ views on corruption and experiences of bribery in the region.
For the first time, new data on vote-buying and sexual extortion, one of the most significant forms of gendered corruption, to be released.
The survey includes public opinion data frommore than17,000citizens in18countries inLatin America and the Caribbean.
It highlights what citizens think about corruption in their country, how people are affected by bribery and how they can take action.
Jamaica is among the countries surveyed. The others are Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.
Transparency International is the leading civil society organisation fighting corruption worldwide.
