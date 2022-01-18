Transport Authority begins examination of taxis, buses today

EFFECTIVE today, the Transport Authority will commence examination of buses and taxis in preparation for the renewal of road licences which expire on March 31, 2022.

The early start of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications come February 1, 2022, the start of the 2022/23 Road Licencing Period, the authority said.

The Transport Authority has added a number of new motor vehicle examination sites to the facility this year, as it moves to improve the safety, convenience and efficiency of examination services for customers. Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of the renewal of applications for road licences.

The Transport Authority is also encouraging customers to avoid congregating at its offices by applying online using their cards and requesting the delivery service which is being offered.

Meanwhile, the authority has reminded customers that:

* all its offices are now cashless facilities. Customers may pay for services at Paymaster, Bill Express, National Commercial Bank (NCB) using bank vouchers, or use debit and credit cards at it offices; and

* all new road licence applicants are required to have a tracking device installed on their vehicles. These devices must be verified by the Transport Authority's examiners, as part of the requirement for the granting of the road licence.