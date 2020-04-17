Transport Authority to waive fees, extend deadline for renewal of road licences

The Transport Authority will be waiving fees and extending the period for renewal of road licences. The objective is to continue the movement of the public transport sector as the country deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (April 15), Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, said that the deadline for the submission of Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) road licence and commercial carrier applications has been extended to May 29, 2020, once applications are made online.

He noted that late fees for online renewals will also be waived up to this time but not for in-office renewals. Additionally, new road licence applicants will be allowed up to six months (by October 14, 2020) to submit police records. Police records for renewal of badges have also been waived this year.

“These changes will only be applicable to persons who apply on the Transport Authority’s online application portal at www.ta.org.jm. To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid credit cards to make payment,” Montague said.

In addition, he said that applications for new and renewal of route taxi licences will not attract any late fees up to May 29, 2020, noting, however, that these applications must be done through an approved route taxi association.

“For this period only, associations can carry in renewal applications from non-members. This will facilitate persons who do not have online access or a credit/debit card. For example, a route taxi association can do renewal for rural stage, hackney or stage carriage,” Montague said.

He noted that hackney carriage companies are allowed to carry the road licences in bulk.

Montague noted that persons requiring support with their online application can contact the Transport Authority’s Customer Centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours of 8:30 am and 3:00 pm daily, and where necessary, the customer care representative will recommend an appointment in office. Persons without an appointment, who attend the Authority’s offices for these services, will attract a penalty of $10,000.