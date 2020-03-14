Transport operators advised to halt service due to coronavirus spread

Transport operators advised to halt service due to coronavirus spreadSaturday, March 14, 2020
|
The Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO) announced on Friday that it has advised members to stop working until they receive a coordinated response from both the ministries of health and transport with regards to the effect of COVID-19 on the transportation sector.
“We have noted the deafening silence from both ministries. The transport sector has the most daily interpersonal contacts in the country,” JATOO president Louis Barton said.
According to him, the association’s research shows that each licensed operator carries a daily average of 80 paying passengers, resulting in 80 interpersonal contacts.
Barton said that of the 40,000 licenses issued by the Transport Authority in 2019, there is an estimate of 25,000 PPV licenses in operation daily.
He said this amounts to more than two million daily interpersonal contacts.
“We, in JATOO, see the transport sector as a devastating vehicle for spreading the virus throughout Jamaica,” he stated.
