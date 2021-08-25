Transport woes, birds on the streets of Ocho Rios

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Transportation woes on Monday hit several essential workers here, where compliance is said to be high regarding the latest lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I think there is a high level of cooperation,” chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation Sydney Stewart said, while feeding street people in Ocho Rios early Monday afternoon.

He, along with other councillors and employees of the municipality, arrived in the town motorcade-style.

Their ease of travel in private vehicles contradicted the reality that stalks a number of essential workers and other people allowed in the streets during the lockdown. Those people usually depend on public passenger vehicles to reach Ocho Rios town centre from surrounding communities. That source of transportation has been crippled, because operators of public passenger vehicles are not allowed in the streets during the lockdown.

Hotel workers, who seem to be the group worst affected by the lack of taxis, declined to disclose their names as they lamented having to pay exorbitant funds to charter vehicles. They also complained that they faced the threat of falling victim to crime, especially when they have to travel at night.

While a few hotels took their workers home, most pick up and drop them off in Ocho Rios town centre.

One hotel worker, who travels several miles from a community outside Brown's Town, stated that, during the lockdown, she has to pay chartered vehicles $2,000 to get to Ocho Rios. Her fare otherwise would have been about $1,000.

She was a picture of frustration as she also lamented being late for work. That's because challenges in getting transportation have turned the one-hour trip to work into three hours.

Another female hotel worker, who lives at Pimento Walk near Ocho Rios, told the Jamaica Observer: “It is hard to get transportation and, when you do get [a taxi], it is a lot of money.” She explained that she is now paying $1,000 on a private vehicle from Pimento Walk to Ocho Rios. The regular fare is $115.

She also made the point that the challenge with transportation is particularly risky for women. “Mi naah goh with any stranger,” she declared.

A number of other hotel workers also struggle to travel from communities such as Moneague, Mammee Bay, and Steer Town.

In addition to people employed in the tourism industry, health-care workers and people seeking medical attention and buying medication were also seen frantically trying to get transportation in and out of Ocho Rios on Monday.

Kenrick Boswell, who lives at Harrison Town, travelled the relatively short distance into the town centre to purchase medication. According to him, he did not have enough funds to replenish his stock prior to the lockdown.

“It seems I am not getting any ride to go back home,” the 66-year-old mused, adding that he'd had a tough time reaching the town earlier in the morning. It was also difficult for him to find a pharmacy that was open, considering that most businesses — including some that are allowed to operate in the lockdown — opted to remain shuttered.

A relatively short distance away from where Boswell was seeking transportation, three people stood, seemingly stranded, in the vicinity of Ocho Rios Jerk Centre.

They included Michael Harrison, who was accompanying 12-year-old Jaquan Francis from Walkerswood district to a vaccination site. The Government is allowing people to get vaccinated during the lockdown.

“I have been out here for a while trying to get a ride to the vaccination centre, but it sticky. Very sticky. Plenty taxi pass — some with only one person inside, but they don't stop. It seems like dem not working,” Harrison said.

In addition to people commuting through Ocho Rios, some were seen on the job, especially at gas stations in the resort town.

A group of construction workers on a high-rise building near the town centre basked in the exemption they have under the lockdown.

A small group was also seen in the car park at Ocean Village Shopping Centre near Ocho Rios Craft Market. There, medical personnel were offering free COVID-19 testing to tourism industry employees.

Most streets in Ocho Rios, however, were empty on Monday – the first work day in the lockdown. Birds roamed freely in areas that are usually abuzz with activity and packed with vehicles.

Despite having little to do, the police maintained their presence in the streets of Ocho Rios.